Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter are being warned to watch out as an Arctic blast could be making its way towards the Midlands - potentially bringing snow and ice.

The warning comes after an apparent 'polar vortex' has caused Arctic air to suddenly warm up and send freezing cold south towards Britain.

The event, known as a sudden stratospheric warming, usually chills for two weeks or longer and brings widespread snow.

A sudden stratospheric warming has not occurred for four years, official government records show, but there is a risk of a similar occurrence happening later this month.

(Image: Met Office)

Temperatures are now set to plunge below zero across the country, and the Met Office has issued 'severe' yellow warnings for snow and ice on Sunday, February 11, in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

The Met Office said two to five centre meters of snow may accumulate above 100m, with some expected on lower ground too.

A sudden stratospheric warming event occurs when a mass of cold Arctic air, known as a polar vortex, expands and gets pushed south, carried along with the jet stream.

(Image: Getty)

It is likely to become rather cold in the East, and from mid-February until the beginning of March, high pressure could gradually build​ over the continent​.

This could lead to another icy snap, with lots of clear, dry weather with night-time frosts.

Forecaster Dave Reynolds, of the Weather Channel, said the mass of polar weather was set to expand and possibly drag bitter air towards the UK.

He said: "There is a clear indication of an imminent split in the polar vortex, currently located over central-western Greenland.

"The main centre will drift to the Canadian Plains, while a new ​area will form over northern Russia​.

"This will drift towards the Caspian Sea, then westwards across the Mediterranean, Iberia and out to the near Atlantic during the next two weeks, weakening as it does so.

"The process of vortex splitting is accompanied by sudden stratospheric warming, whereby temperatures in the stratosphere rise.

"This warming can then extend downwards through the depth of the atmosphere and result in an increased risk of blocking, which in winter-time raises the chance of widespread cold conditions developing."

The last Sudden Stratospheric Warming event occurred four years ago, according to official data, and brought the coldest March for 51 years to Scotland, with snow and -12.5C lows as late as March 31 in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.