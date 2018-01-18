Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sex toys and lingerie retailer Ann Summers is closing its Burton store as the high street chain's lease comes to an end, it has been revealed.

Closing down signs have appeared in the window of its Coopers Square store and prices have been slashed by up to 75 per cent.

It is not known what will happen to the staff at the store.

The branch will close its doors on February 17, it has revealed, which leaves its store in Derby’s Intu centre as the closest one to Burton.

The lease on the shop has come to an end and will not be renewed, said a spokesman for the shopping centre.

It is not the first Ann Summers store to close recently. One of Dublin's three stores closed last month.

Dave Chadfield, centre manager at Coopers Square shopping centre, said: "They had come to the end of their lease and had decided to leave. They are closing down a few stores across the country.

"It is now an opportunity to bring in a new tenant. They told us they were definitely leaving at the end of last week so we are now starting to look for new tenants."

The first Ann Summers shop was opened in 1970 in Marble Arch, London, from which it grew to six shops.

In 1981, David Gold installed his daughter Jacqueline Gold, who is the current chief executive of Ann Summers, as the boss of the company.

She went on to introduce the Party Plan concept to the business, which sees Ann Summers party planners visit homes with the latest range of goods from the store.

A spokesman for Ann Summers was unavailable today.