Burton's MP is urging new parents to take the leave they are entitled to when their new babies arrive - but he won't be doing the same when his child is born in April.
Tory MP Andrew Griffiths, who has just taken on the role as the Government's Small Business Minister, is urging parents to take advantage of the new Share the Joy scheme, which allows both parents to share parental leave when they have a new arrival in the family.
The Government has launched a new advertising campaign to raise awareness of the opportunity for parents to take leave during their baby's first year.
New parents are eligible to share up to 50 weeks of leave and 37 weeks of pay after having a baby. They can take time off separately or they can be at home together for up to six months under the scheme.
Around 285,000 couples every year are eligible but take up is as low as two per cent as around half of the public are unaware that the Share the Joy option exists for parents.
With his first child due, Mr Griffiths said he will not be sharing parental leave with his wife Kate as they welcome their first child, who is due in April.
Mr Griffiths said: "The Share the Joy campaign aims to make all parents aware of their right to have shared parental leave, where both mum and dad can flexibly share not only the parental leave but also the parental pay so as to allow both to enjoy the first year of the new baby.
"The scheme is not only good for parents and for mums who want to return to work sooner and dads who want to take a bigger part in the caring responsibilities, it is also good for businesses who will see talented women return to work sooner so they have a more flexible workforce.
"As a minister, I am appointed to office so it does not really apply in legal terms. However, the Government does try to mirror parental rights for ministers so it would be possible for me to take.
"Kate and I have discussed it and it has been jointly decided that it would be suitable for us with the circumstances for Kate to take the full maternity leave. It is right that every family makes the decision that is best for them and they know what support is out there for them."
The campaign encourages parents to Share the Joy and will aim to reach them through digital website advertising, social media, adverts in train stations and on commuter routes. A new website will provide detailed information and guidance.
Shared Parental Leave was introduced in 2015 to offer choice to eligible parents when it comes to childcare, and allow mothers to return to work sooner if they wish to. The policy benefits employers who can retain talent in their workforce and can contribute to closing their gender pay gap.
To see if you could be eligible, visit www.gov.uk/sharetheleave and talk to your employer.
Key facts from www.gov.uk
- the Government is spending £1.5 million on a campaign to make sure parents know they can take leave to share the special moments with their child in their baby's first year
- 285,000 couples are eligible to take shared parental leave every year
- according to BEIS research around 49 per cent have heard of shared parental leave, but only eight per cent claim to know a lot about the policy
- government estimated that between two per cent and eight per cent of eligible parents would take shared parental leave in its first few years and take up is estimated to be in line with those initial expectations
- parents can share up to 50 weeks of leave, taking it in up to three separate blocks, or sharing the time to have up to six months off together
- parents can also share up to 37 weeks of Statutory Shared Parental Pay, this is paid at £140.98 per week - the same as the last 33 weeks of Statutory Maternity Pay
- as well as Shared Parental Leave which was introduced in 2015, the Government introduced a right to request flexible working (2014) which applies to around 20 million people
- parents can benefit from up to £2,000-a-year of tax-free childcare per year