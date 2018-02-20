Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's MP is urging new parents to take the leave they are entitled to when their new babies arrive - but he won't be doing the same when his child is born in April.

Tory MP Andrew Griffiths, who has just taken on the role as the Government's Small Business Minister, is urging parents to take advantage of the new Share the Joy scheme, which allows both parents to share parental leave when they have a new arrival in the family.

The Government has launched a new advertising campaign to raise awareness of the opportunity for parents to take leave during their baby's first year.

New parents are eligible to share up to 50 weeks of leave and 37 weeks of pay after having a baby. They can take time off separately or they can be at home together for up to six months under the scheme.

Around 285,000 couples every year are eligible but take up is as low as two per cent as around half of the public are unaware that the Share the Joy option exists for parents.

(Image: Getty)

With his first child due, Mr Griffiths said he will not be sharing parental leave with his wife Kate as they welcome their first child, who is due in April.

Mr Griffiths said: "The Share the Joy campaign aims to make all parents aware of their right to have shared parental leave, where both mum and dad can flexibly share not only the parental leave but also the parental pay so as to allow both to enjoy the first year of the new baby.

"The scheme is not only good for parents and for mums who want to return to work sooner and dads who want to take a bigger part in the caring responsibilities, it is also good for businesses who will see talented women return to work sooner so they have a more flexible workforce.

"As a minister, I am appointed to office so it does not really apply in legal terms. However, the Government does try to mirror parental rights for ministers so it would be possible for me to take.

"Kate and I have discussed it and it has been jointly decided that it would be suitable for us with the circumstances for Kate to take the full maternity leave. It is right that every family makes the decision that is best for them and they know what support is out there for them."

The campaign encourages parents to Share the Joy and will aim to reach them through digital website advertising, social media, adverts in train stations and on commuter routes. A new website will provide detailed information and guidance.

Shared Parental Leave was introduced in 2015 to offer choice to eligible parents when it comes to childcare, and allow mothers to return to work sooner if they wish to. The policy benefits employers who can retain talent in their workforce and can contribute to closing their gender pay gap.

To see if you could be eligible, visit www.gov.uk/sharetheleave and talk to your employer.

Key facts from www.gov.uk