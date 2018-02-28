Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'popular and well-loved' 40-year-old man died a drug-related death just weeks before he was due to start a new job at the Burton Addiction Centre, an inquest has heard.

Shaun Whitehouse was found dead at his home on the evening of September 18 last year.

A toxicology report revealed that heroin and cocaethylene were found in Mr Whitehouse's liver, meaning he had previously had cocaine and alcohol in his body, but not necessarily at the time of his death.

South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh was told police officers had to gain entry to Mr Whitehouse's home in Osbourne Court in Calais Road.

It was confirmed he was dead in the early hours of September 19, the inquest at Burton Town Hall heard.

PC Dan Ellis, from Staffordshire Police, one of the officers sent to investigate, said: "I attended the scene along with my colleague, PC Wright. We arrived at Mr Whitehouse's flat but could not get in because it was locked and our shouts to him were not answered.

"We called Trent & Dove who organised a locksmith to come and let us into the flat.

"When we got into the flat we noticed a couple of windows were open but it was dark inside. We searched the flat and found Mr Whitehouse in the bathroom.

"There was no sign of drug use in the flat and there were no signs of distress. Police investigations have ruled out the possibility that any third party was involved in the death."

The coroner was told that Mr Whitehouse had previously struggled with heroin and alcohol dependency but had successfully completed a programme of treatment at the Burton Addiction Centre.

He had previously volunteered at the addiction centre and had left to work at One Recovery, another support service in the town for people with drug addiction problems.

The inquest heard that Mr Whitehouse's family had been shocked to learn of his death, as he had spoken to his mother on the phone on September 14, and had been "very positive" and looking forward to starting his new job.

The coroner ruled that Mr Whitehouse had died a "drug-related death" due to heroin and cocaethylene found in his liver.

In his closing statement, Mr Haigh said: "Shaun was only 40 when he died. It's clear to me that he was a very popular young man who was well-loved by his friends and family.

"He had had addiction problems in the past but he had gone through a rehabilitation programme. He was described as a champion for doing that.

"Shaun did not inject himself and we do not know where he took the drugs.

"It is possible that when he was a regular drug user his tolerance would have been built up, but that would have been much lower after his period of abstinence.

"He probably took an amount that he could previously manage but could no longer cope with the amount.

"Taking the drugs then led to his death."