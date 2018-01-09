Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Super slimmer Stella Smith shed seven stones after "snacking through boredom" had left her with low self-esteem, poor energy levels and a non-existent social life.

Stella, aged 40, was struggling to even find the energy to play with her young children before she decided to ditch the pizzas and cut out constant snacking on junk food.

She joined the Branston Slimming World group in January 2016 after constant weight woes left her struggling to cope with everyday life.

The super slimmer, who works at Sainsbury’s in Burton, said: "I have always had problems with my weight; even as a child I would eat large portions whether it was good food or bad food. I never stayed away from vegetables but I was eating too much junk and pizza was definitely my vice; I could have eaten it all day every day."

Stella described herself as a "live to eat girl" but the birth of her second son sparked her weight loss journey.

She said: "I knew I had a problem because I was snacking through boredom. I tried lots of dieting before and calorie counting but it never worked because I was just hungry all the time.

"After having my second son I noticed that I wasn’t spending much time with him. I had no energy to play with him and I knew I needed to do something about it."

After deciding "enough was enough" Stella was inspired by her cousin’s seven stone weight loss to give Slimming World a try, and was amazed at the instant results.

She said: "When I saw my cousin’s transformation I thought if she can do it I can do it! I went along on my own and I didn’t really know what to expect but everyone was really friendly. I think because everyone was in the same boat there was no judgment and I felt at ease.

"I saw results straightaway and lost seven or eight pounds in the first week which really spurred me on. I like pasta and rice and I couldn’t believe that I could still eat unlimited amounts of the foods that I love while the weight seemed to be falling off me."

Stella, who is kept busy by her two sons aged three and eight, has gone from 19 stone and three pounds to 12 and a half stone and said she feels so much healthier since she started shedding the pounds.

She said: "When I joined Slimming World I was a size 24 in clothes and now I am a size 14 to 16. I can run up the stairs without getting out of breath and I don’t bat an eyelid when it comes to going out and doing lots of walking.

"One of the best things is that I don’t get sweaty any more - I am much more comfortable when I go out now. I feel so much healthier and have so much more energy and I have got my social life back; before I couldn’t be bothered to go out, it was too much effort and I was quite self-conscious being the big one standing out next to thin people.

"Now I absolutely love going out into new shops and trying on nice clothes, it is a great feeling."

Although Stella admits that she would have used her love for meat-topped pizza as an excuse to quit dieting before, she said the weight loss programme had "completely changed her mindset."

She said: "I have got into good food habits and use pizza as a treat now but in the past I would give in and have a pizza.

"To be honest I never thought I would be where I am today because I tried so many times before and I always lost hope, got bored, hungry and gave up, but this time around I have a different mindset.

"I try not to snack at all during the day but if I do then I will make sure it is on good things. It has been hard but so worth it."

"Originally I wanted to lose eight stone but I am happy with the way I am. I am so much happier in my own skin.

"My friends and family think it is fantastic and have been really supportive - I even saw my cousin in town the other day and she didn’t recognise me!"

What does a day of dinners look like for Stella Smith?

She said: "I always have a cooked breakfast such as egg on toast or a bit of bacon. For lunch I will have a homemade pasta or stir fry and then in the evening I will make a family meal which we will all sit and eat together which might be spaghetti bolognese, a roast dinner or fish and rice."