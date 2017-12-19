Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton health bosses have apologised to 83,249 patients after one in seven appointments were cancelled across the area's hospital sites in 12 months.

Figures released by NHS Digital, the information, data and analysis side of the National Health Service show that 83,249 outpatient appointments were put off in 2016/17.

This is a total of 14.5 per cent of all appointments made.

It is the highest proportion across Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust since figures were first collated in 2006/07, when no appointments were cancelled.

Bosses at the trust, which operates Queen's Hospital, in Burton, as well as Sir Robert Peel Hospital in Tamworth and Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield, have confirmed moves to target improvements for the future.

A new booking system has been brought in at the hospital, allowing for follow-up appointments to be booked closer to the time.

Duncan Bedford, the chief operating officer of Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The trust would like to apologise to any patients who have been affected by an appointment cancelled or rearranged by our hospitals.

"We recognise that it is an area where we need to improve and since the end of 2016/17 which this data refers to, we have clear actions in place to address this issue.

"This includes piloting a new booking scheme where the time and date of a follow-up appointment is agreed with the patient closer to the time they are due to be seen by one of our consultants.

"This replaced the previous procedure of booking an appointment many months in advance.

“This pilot has already seen a reduction in cancellations in the ophthalmology department and the trust plan to introduce this process to other specialties in the future.

“Not all cancellations are avoidable as instances such as consultant illness and emergency cases taking preference can occur, while some patients are occasionally seen by a consultant earlier than their original appointment.

"While the high quality care of patients is not affected by cancellations, we understand that the experience for our patients is not ideal.

"The trust endeavours to ensure that patients are rescheduled for their appointments as soon as possible and that their inconvenience is kept to a minimum."

On a national scale, 8.3 million appointments were cancelled over the same period, which accounts to one in 14, half that of the Burton trust figure.

John Kell, head of policy at the Patients Association, a patient advocacy group, has said that with funding promised in the recent Budget, announced by Chancellor Phillip Hammond, the situation was set to become more common.

Mr Kell said: "Cancelled appointments not only delay patients getting the care they need but can cause patients additional difficulties such as needing to take more time off work.

"Once again we are seeing how an under-funded NHS directly affects patient care, and the Chancellor's cash injection in the Budget is unlikely to reverse these effects.

"The extra £1.6 billion promised for next year is nowhere near the amount necessary just to keep services at their current levels, and we will see problems like cancelled appointments become more and more common."