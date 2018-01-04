Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shocking 600 people died due to cold weather in Staffordshire during 2015/16 – with predictions suggesting the figures for last winter could be even higher.

New government statistics for last winter show a significant rise in deaths across the region, including 3,500 recorded in the West Midlands - the second highest level for five years.

The findings point to the full figures for Staffordshire potentially being considerably higher when confirmed data is released next year.

Excess winter deaths are defined as the difference between the number of deaths in the winter months of December to March, compared with the previous months of August to November, and the following, April to July.

The figures indicate that people in rural parts of Britain, such as parts of Staffordshire, can be affected because their homes tend to be older with poorer insulation and so are harder to keep warm, and play a factor in deaths, especially among older people.

The government report highlights that cold temperatures are associated with increased blood pressure and a lower immune system which puts older and vulnerable people most at risk.

A spokesman for Age UK, which has a branch in Union Street, Burton, has advice for those concerned about keeping warm during the bitter winter months.

They said: "If you're sitting down, a shawl or blanket will provide a lot of warmth. Try to keep your feet up, as the air is cooler at ground level.

"Wear warm clothes in bed. When it's very cold, wear thermal underwear, bed socks and even a hat – a lot of heat is lost through your head.

"Use a hot-water bottle, wheat bag or an electric blanket to warm the bed. Never use a hot-water bottle and an electric blanket together as this can be dangerous.

The charity also issued advice on how to keep homes warm during cold weather: