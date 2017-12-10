Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopkeeper has been left "traumatised" following a robbery at his Hatton newsagents. Three raiders forced the shutters open at Atwal News, in Station Road, on Tuesday, December 5.

Dalbalvir Singh, who owns the store, was woken by the security alarm going off at 3.30am.

Thinking the alarm had been triggered by the wind, he went downstairs to switch it off where he met three burglars stealing cigarettes from behind the till.

While his family slept upstairs Mr Singh "scuffled" with the crooks in a bid to stop them getting away with the goods but the thieves got away and ran off towards Rye Flatts Lane.

He said: "It's a really horrible feeling. It's traumatising. I feel sad because they are people who came here to rob me and they are someone's sons, friends or brothers.

"They haven't come from Mars, they aren't aliens, they are our people in our community and we know them."

Mr Singh thought he had already taken all the necessary precautions when it comes to protection against burglary – but that still didn't stop the thieves.

He said: "We've taken all the steps for security. We've got shutters, cameras and an alarm system. What else can you do? All we need now is a 24-hour guard outside."

Police say the thieves are thought to be male because of their height and build. The men are of average build and about 5ft 7ins tall. They wore dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Mr Singh continued: "I did my best to fight them off. They are very low people. What more can you say?

"We feel very sad. We are also very angry. We can't even describe the feeling."

Derbyshire Police believe the men may have used a vehicle to travel to and from the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Detective Constable Ryan Hockley on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference 17000528896.

Alternatively, Det Con Hockley can be contacted by a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Constabulary's website.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.