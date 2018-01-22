The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who stole more than £360 worth of turkey and beef just days before Christmas has narrowly avoided a jail sentence.

Wayne Pickford, 41, walked into the Midland Co-op, in Hatton, and left with a large variety of meats. Just days before, he had also stolen meat and alcohol from a Sainsbury's store.

Pickford appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted stealing seven cases of beef joints, five turkey crowns and four extra large turkey crowns worth £361 from Midland Co-op, in Station Road, Hatton, on December 21.

He also admitted stealing steaks, mince, a bottle of Jack Daniels whisky and a bottle of Bombay Sapphire worth £54 from Sainsbury’s, Melbourne, on December 18.

Pickford, of Woodland Avenue, Borrowash, Derby, was given an 18-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because magistrates said he had a long record for dishonesty and the offences had been committed while he was on a court order.

He was ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was also ordered to pay £208 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.