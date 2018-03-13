Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton shoplifter who had run out of money decided to steal DVDs from a supermarket to pay for electricity, a court heard.

Ricky Cudworth, of Shannon Approach, Burton, and his partner walked into Tesco, on St Peter's Bridge, and placed food in a basket which they paid for at the till.

However, the 33-year-old had already been spotted on the CCTV cameras at the store placing six DVDs, worth £99, into a bag and tried to leave without paying for them.

He and the woman were stopped and held at the Burton store until police arrived to arrest them. Cudworth later made full admissions.

But he failed to turn up for his sentencing hearing in Derby after being given the wrong date by his solicitor, the court was told. He claimed the police "kicked down his door" when they executed a warrant for his arrest, a court has been told.

David Cusack, for Cudworth, said: "What he has told me is that he and his partner went to the store and made a purchase for food but they were short of money.

"They did not have any electricity and their intention was to sell the DVDs to pay for it.

"That was his motivation, to sell the DVDs to get some money to pay for electricity.

"When he was arrested there was no nonsense with the security staff, no aggravation and he made full admissions."

Mr Cusack said Cudworth pleaded guilty to the theft, which took place on February 8, and was scheduled to be sentenced on March 5 but was given the wrong date by his solicitors in Burton.

He said that led to the police coming to his address to arrest him on a warrant.

Mr Cusack said: "He tells me the police kicked his door off which is the kind of thing they do when they conduct a warrant.

"This should not really have been an issue if everyone was doing their jobs properly."

Peter Bettany, prosecuting at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, said Cudworth and his partner walked into the Tesco store in Burton, placed the DVDs in a bag and tried to leave without paying for them after buying some food.

He said: "When he was arrested he told the police he had taken them because he had no electricity at his home address."

Magistrates handed Cudworth a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

They told him: "You have not been in trouble for some time and your last offence was almost two years ago.

"On that basis we will give you the benefit of the doubt."