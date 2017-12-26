The video will start in 8 Cancel

One eager shopper set their alarm clock early and arrived at Next in Burton at 2.45am to ensure they were the first in the queue for the Boxing Day sales.

Meanwhile, most of the shops in Coopers Square shopping centre were today gearing up for the infamous festive retail frenzy as shopper via to bag a bargain.

David Chadfield, centre manager at Coopers Square, said that it is still the busiest day of the year for sales, despite a huge surge in online shopping.

He told the Burton Mail today: "It's still early yet but it is still the busiest sales day of the year for us.

"The first person joined the queue outside Next at 2.45am, and there were over 250 people there by 6am.

"It's still our best trade day because people like to actually come down and shop in the sales."

Almost all of the shops in the centre are open today with sales galore, this includes at B&M Bargains, Boots, Three, Thorntons, Card Factory, Ministry of Design, Topshop and Topman, River Island, Monsoon, Quiz, New Look and Primark.

(Image: Getty)

Elsewhere in the town, Burton Place shopping centre and its three flagship shops, Wilko, Farm Foods and Home Bargains were all opening their doors for eager shoppers today.

Nationally, consumer analysts Savvy Marketing say that people spent more this year on Black Friday than last year - and this money cannot be spent twice.

It feels sales on Boxing Day this year will suffer as a result, alongside companies online stretching their sale days across multiple days.

Similarly, the British Retail Consortium said that sales of non-food products in the two weeks after Christmas are typically 20 to 30 per cent lower than the average in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Here are the opening hours for the three key shopping centres in Burton:

The Octagon Shopping Centre - 9am to 5.30pm (TK Maxx 9am to 7pm)

Burton Place - 8am to 6pm (shops to close at 4.30pm to 5pm)

On the Middleway Retail Park, Matalan (9am to 9pm) and Intersport (8am to 8pm) are also gearing up for sales.

The Currys/PC World on the Centrum East Retail Park is also open for Boxing Day sales today from 8am until 6pm.

Meanwhile, for the sale over in Swadlincote, B&M Bargains is open from 9am until 6pm for the sales, along with Poundstretcher (8.30am to 5.30pm), and shops at The Pipeworks, including Jysk are open from 9am until 5pm.