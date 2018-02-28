Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former lorry driver who was told he was unemployable after developing diabetes has set up a coffee business - all from the boot of a tiny Smart car.

Simon Strong now has a loyal army of customers after launching Press Coffee earlier this month. He has converted the Smart car so he can offer hit drinks to customers.

And he has also had the two-seater car decked out in distinctive signage, which has been turning heads in Burton.

The 47-year-old, from the town, has had the tiny car wrapped in pictures of coffee beans, and can be spotted in Shobnall, near Asda and Station Street selling his drinks. He makes coffee by grinding the beans through a coffee making machine all contained in the boot of his car.

Mr Strong embarked on his business venture after losing his job as a lorry driver in January. It came as his hereditary diabetes diagnosis meant he was no longer able to hold a HGV licence.

When he was told by an agency that he was no longer employable, he decided to set up his own business.

He said: "I have been poorly for more than 10 years with stomach problems. I worked for Marks & Spencer in Castle Donington as a HGV shunter driver.

"I developed hereditary diabetes so had to declare that on my HGV licence and then lost it."

Mr Strong later found out his stomach problems were as a result of neuropathic nerve damage stemming from his diabetes. About 60 to 70 per cent of people with diabetes have some form of neuropathy. People with diabetes can develop nerve problems at any time.

He said: "I was down in the dumps as I was declared unfit for work so I went to an employment agency and was told I was unemployable. Being told that was like a stake to my heart.

"I looked at Employment Support Allowance (ESA) and it was about £75 a week and you can’t live on that.

"I have always worked so I decided to buy this car and start earning some money."

Father and husband Mr Strong, who also struggles with depression and anxiety, now suffers from a crumbling left hip but is determined to make a success of his new business venture.

He said: "I’m still struggling but I have to carry on. I cannot sit and rot so now I am running this mobile coffee shop and I aim to do my best.

"I am from Sussex but moved up here 25 years ago. I have worked in a café and a burger bar and always loved dealing with the public and I thought I will do this."

He managed to buy his car from online auction site eBay at a cost of £6,000.

"Press Coffee has been going for a few weeks, people love the coffee. I also sell caramel, hazelnut, vanilla and protein lattes, hot chocolates, tea, cappuccino, mocha, and expresso."

He announced where he will be seen next on the Press Coffee Facebook page.