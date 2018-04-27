Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A simple toast rack snapped up by newlyweds more than 80 years ago has turned out to be one of the most sought-after in the world.

The modest tableware item – purchased as the pair were furnishing their first home together in 1936 – is now set to spark a bidding war after being unmasked as a 19th century design classic by Victorian designer Christopher Dresser.

The silver-plated, steel toast rack's true worth was spotted by decorative arts specialist John Keightley, of Hansons Auctioneers.

Mr Keightley said: "Christopher Dresser was a pioneer of industrial design based on form and function rather than decoration.

"I had seen his work before and recognised the toast rack design. That’s because one just like it has sold at Christie's for £11,250. Others have sold for £4,000."

The seller, from Coalville, who does not wish to be named, said: "The toast rack was bought by my wife's parents when they got married in 1936.

"They chose it because they liked it – and they used it. I would guess that they didn't pay much for it. They needed it for their first home.

"They bought it, along with a few other bits, when the contents of a Church of England vicarage in Hogarth Road, Whitwick, went up for auction.

"They had no idea it was anything special and when we acquired it, we didn't at first. We used it a few times but it's a bit wobbly and the toast fell out, so we put it away in a box.

"Later, we heard the name Christopher Dresser crop up on antiques programmes on TV and realised it could be something special.

"We took it along to a free valuation event run by Hansons at Marlborough Square Methodist Church in Coalville and were advised to let their decorative arts specialist see it."

The toast rack is estimated to sell for £200 to £400 due to slight damage - but valuers say it could fetch far more due to its rarity.

Mr Keightley said: "I was delighted as it is an original 1878 design and is embossed on the back with the words 'Designed by Dr C Dresser', which adds to its value.

"I was hugely excited to make this find. I hope the couple who are selling it will be toasting success after the auction.

"This goes to show, yet again, that people should always bring things for free valuation at our Leicestershire events. So many items of historical value are left gathering dust for decades."

The toast rack will be sold on Tuesday, June 19 at a Decorative Arts Auction at Hansons Auctioneers, Heage Lane, Etwall, Derbyshire. Entries are invited until Friday, June 1.

To find out more, email jkeightley@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk. Hansons offers free valuations at its Etwall saleroom on Wednesdays, 5 to 7pm, Fridays, 10am to 4pm, and Saturdays, 9am to noon. To find out more, visit www.hansonsauctioneers.co.uk.