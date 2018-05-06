The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion has wished Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following a brain haemorrage.

Ahead of their clash against Preston North End, the Brewers Tweeted the former Manchester United boss with their best wishes.

He is now recovering in intensive care following emergency brain surgery.

Sir Alex is hailed as the most successful manager in the history of football, with his trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

The tweet from the Brewers today said: "In 2005, Sir Alex Ferguson opened the PirelliStadium before bringing his ManUtd team back for an FA Cup game the following January.

"Sir Alex is a friend of Burton Albion and we wish him all the very best in his recovery. Our thoughts are with Sir Alex and his family."