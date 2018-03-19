Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six families have had to move out of their houses after they were devastated by flooding in Burton.

They say their lives have been turned upside down after last week's floods and some will not be able return to their homes in Outwoods for up to six months.

They have now enlisted the help of Burton MP Andrew Griffiths to prevent their homes flooding again and to find out the exact reasons why they were hit on Monday, March 12.

Among those affected is teaching assistant Vicky Hall, 41, who has had the ground floor of her house damaged after eight inches of dirty flood water filled the property.

Many of her possessions, including furniture and carpets, have been destroyed.

Five other properties in her road were also hit by the flood water. All the families concerned have had to move out of their homes and have been forced to stay with relatives and friends while their houses dry out and are repaired.

The homes were hit when many rivers and brooks burst their banks on March 12 after 24 hours of intense rain brought chaos to the region. The Outwoods homes are close to a brook which overflowed during the deluge.

Mrs Hall, said: "I was out when it started on the Monday lunchtime last week and my dad who lives nearby phoned me to say the lane was like a river. I rushed home but couldn’t get down the lane; it was like a torrent. I couldn’t physically get to my house it was terrible.

"Luckily my husband was home and he was trying to move everything upstairs but we have lost all of our furniture and white goods from downstairs."

Mrs Hall said she and her family have lived in the area for 13 years and have never experienced anything like it before, but she and her neighbours feel some of the blame may lie with poor drain systems and a nearby brook.

The mother-of-two said the damage has been devastating for all those involved and she has been signed off work by her doctor.

She said: "There is a brook nearby and all the water got backed up by a tyre so the fire brigade had to come and remove it but the damage had already been done.

"Our home is completely unlivable so we are staying with parents but at least three or four neighbours of ours have also impacted and some of them have been told it will be between three and six months before they are allowed back in their homes.

"We have got Andrew Griffiths involved who is contacting the chief executive of Staffordshire County Council to try and get some answers regarding the drains and the brook which has obviously had an impact."

Despite the "upheaval" caused by the flooding, Mrs Hall said the issues have brought the community together and that she is trying to look on the bright side.

She said: "At first we were in shock and very angry but now we are just focused on getting things sorted.

"Every bit of rain we get now we are just going to be on tenterhooks. It is worrying because even if we do get the houses sorted we know it could happen again but we are trying to look on the more positive side.

"It is a massive upheaval and yes it has been devastating but we can make our houses our homes again and we haven’t lost any lives.

"One great thing that has come out of it is that the situation has really shone a light on the community spirit in Outwoods and even those who have not been affected have all been helping each other and doing what we can.

"We are a very close knit community and we have all joined forces. It will take some time but together we can get through this."

Tory MP Mr Griffiths said "urgent action" must be taken to stop the problem from happening again.

He said: "I have been assisting a number of residents in Outwoods following the awful flooding they experienced last Monday.

"Staffordshire County Council need to explain why the storm drain on the lane was not properly cleared, and why it was so easy for flood water to build up and enter people’s homes.

"Now that a number of families on the street will have to be out of their homes for a matter of months, urgent action must be taken to ensure that those living on the road do not have to experience this devastating flooding again."