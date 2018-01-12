Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers at Claymills Victorian Pumping Station are appealing for skilled volunteers to "get stuck in" and help the museum enjoy a prosperous 2018.

The station, on Meadow Lane in Burton, was first restored almost 25 years ago, and has been transformed from its original derelict state over the course of a quarter of a century.

Currently, there are three beam engines working, along with more than 20 smaller engines. There are also two boilers, a café, an original Victorian workshop and a young engineering club.

The site's services are completely volunteer-led, and as the site continues to expand and offer more features and facilities, the need for fresh blood is increasing.

To kick off 2018, a spokesman from the pumping station has appealed for more skilled people to step forward.

The spokesman said: "We need more volunteers. We'd love to have you come and join us as we go forward on the next step of our long-time journey – to restore, maintain and run the pumping station as a working museum as part of the United Kingdom's industrial heritage.

"Who do we need? Well, anybody who's willing and happy to come and get stuck in, but if you want us to be specific; engineers, boilermen, draughtsmen, builders, guides, display, model making and sign experts, teachers, leaders for children's activities, bakers, gardeners and artists.

"Also any crafters, woodworkers, archivists and researchers, administrators, writers, designers, entertainers, IT specialists. If you can think of anything else, and you're up for it, we need you, too."

Volunteers of any age are being asked to step forward, and organisers have even welcomed dogs to join in at the museum.

Anybody interested in putting themselves forward can visit the pumping station on any Thursday or Saturday to find out more information about the various roles.