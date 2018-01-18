Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton-based national business leader has called for urgent protection for small firms from the fallout of the collapse of construction giant Carillion - with all debts honoured.

Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, says it is "critical" and "vital" that smaller companies are protected amid fears many could be at risk of going to the wall themselves.

Mr Cherry, who runs Burton Wood Turnery in Wetmore Road, revealed that he had written to Wolverhampton-based Carillion last summer after the construction firm increased payments for suppliers to 120 days.

Concerns over the future of jobs linked to Carillion intensified as Mr Cherry warned that the "sorry saga" highlighted the dangers of handling large numbers of public contracts to a handful of big contractors.

At Carillion Rail's office at the RTC Business Park off the A61 in London Road, Derby, more than 100 staff are thought to be risk of losing their jobs, with many other smaller businesses across the area also in jeopardy.

The Derby hub was awarded contracts worth £200 million to upgrade the Midland Main Line between Derby and London.

Carillion, the UK's second largest construction company, plunged into liquidation on Monday with debts of £1.5 billion and a £587 million pensions shortfall.

Carillion had £952m worth of contracts with smaller suppliers in 2016, raising fears that many workers, along with its 19,500 UK employees, could now be in danger of redundancy.

The company employs 43,000 people worldwide.

Carillion carries out maintenance and repair work for Network Rail, with the work managed at the Derby hub amongst others.

The construction firm also employed around 7,000 private sub-contractors to carry out various services for its projects, such as engineering, landscaping and design work, with firms dotted throughout Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that private companies will only be assisted by the Government in the next two days to make up the shortfall in their contract payments - while public sector deals will be protected throughout the liquidation process.

This places many private sector employees on tenterhooks, wondering whether they will get paid for the work they have carried out.

Carillion is also in a partnership which won two £1.3 billion deals for HS2 which would run between London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

This would include going through part of Measham, impacting on a section of the Ashby Canal.

FSB chairman Mr Cherry said: "When the dust settles on this sorry saga, there is also a wider lesson to learn.

"The case of Carillion underscores the dangers of handing large numbers of public contracts to a handful of big corporations.

"What's critical now is that small businesses across Staffordshire and Derbyshire that hold contracts with Carillion are protected.

"It is vital that Carillion’s small business suppliers are paid what they are owed, or some of those firms could themselves be put in jeopardy, putting even more jobs at risk besides those of Carillion’s own employees.

"I warmly congratulate Andrew Griffiths on his appointment as small business minister, and I appreciate he is already leading the charge within government to help small businesses affected by the collapse of Carillion.

"Looking ahead, we need to make tackling the late payment crisis a priority as well as fighting supply chain bullying in all its guises.

"I originally wrote to Carillion in the summer over concerns that they’d extended their payment deadline to 120 days – four times the 30 days stipulated in the Prompt Payment Code which Carillion has signed.

"Unfortunately, this kind of poor payment practice is endemic in the UK.

"It’s time we put an end to it.

"Public procurement must be much more small-business friendly, in which it is easier for small firms to navigate the system and the Government should prioritise meeting its target of at least one third of taxpayer-funded contracts going to smaller firms."

In the region, Carillion had been carrying out £40 million A50 improvement works through Uttoxeter, alongside co-managers Tarmac - on behalf of Staffordshire County Council and Highways England.

Tarmac will now shoulder the burden of the project on its own, without any delays, or any money from the taxpayer.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for economic growth, Mark Winnington, said the contract was deliberately written so that in the event of a problem with either company, the other would carry on and complete the work.

Andrew Griffiths, MP for Burton and Uttoxeter, was this month promoted to small business minister and expressed concern for all those affected by Carillion's liquidation.

He told the Burton Mail: "Carillion is a very large company employing thousands of people and my obvious initial concern is for all those affected who will be worried and concerned for their future.

"The priority from the Government is to ensure that vital public services run by Carillion are maintained in a seamless way so that the general public are not affected.

"The second priority is to do all we can to protect the jobs both at Carillion and at the firms which supply them.

"The multi-million pound project to deliver the improvements on the A50 at Uttoxeter was being delivered by Carillion but I am reassured that plans are in place to smoothly transfer this work to other contractors, and work is continuing without any delay to the project.

"Clearly there may be contractors who work for Carillion and I have already met with trade associations from the construction industry to discover what needs to be done to support those companies.

"The Government will be looking closely at what lessons can be learned from what has happened with Carillion and as the Small Business Minister I am very keen to see what more can be done to ensure smaller businesses can bid for Government contracts and be successful in supplying the Government in this way."

Meanwhile, Carillion also carried out works for 900 schools - such as meal services - while overseeing £200 million in prison contracts at 50 sites, and 50,000 homes for the Ministry of Defence.

The TUC has called for a national task force to be launched to look into what impact the Carillion crash will have on the UK - and particularly small and medium-sized businesses.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: "We urgently need a national task force involving unions to safeguard jobs, services, and pensions.

"Workers can’t be left at the back of the queue.

"Each and every worker at Carillion needs to know where they stand.

"They have bills and mortgages to pay, and deserve certainty on their future.

"And we have to ensure that there aren't more Carillions on the horizon.

"That means an immediate risk assessment of all large outsourcing firms with government contracts.

"Public services are already under pressure, and can’t take another hit like this."

The TUC says the task force should:

involve unions to give Carillion workers certainty on their jobs, pay and pensions

bring Carillion’s public-sector contracts back in-house to ensure consistent delivery

support transfer of private sector contracts to alternative providers with jobs, pay and pensions protected

fund a training and financial support package for at-risk workers and apprentices

perform a risk assessment on other large outsourcing firms to avoid another crisis.

A spokesman for Carillion said its employees should continue to work as normal, unless told otherwise, despite its liquidation.

Meanwhile its teams will be aiming to "minimise disruption."

A spokesman said: "Unless advised otherwise, all agents, sub-contractors and suppliers should continue to work and provide goods and services as normal, under their existing contracts, terms and conditions.

"There will understandably be concerns about the impact of the liquidations and we are encouraging all parties to contact and engage with the companies in the normal way.

"The special managers and teams from PwC (the special manager to the Government’s official receiver, which will manage the liquidation process) will be supporting the companies and their employees in order to answer questions and minimise any disruption."