Stop smoking, drinking too much alcohol and eating poorly or "we will quite simply run out of money" a council has pleaded.

Conservative-led Staffordshire County Council made the bold statement as it laid out its plans to make communities better places to live.

Chief among these are better health, safer communities, more jobs and improved productivity.

It says it hopes to achieve this against ever-decreasing Government funding, with forced savings of £240 million since 2009, and its biggest budget shortfall ever forecast for next year, £35 million.

Staffordshire County Council is set to have its biggest budget shortfall ever - a whopping £35 million Staffordshire County Council is set to reach its biggest-ever funding shortfall of more than £35 million. County council officers say that this "is the biggest budget gap that we have ever faced" and puts the blame on "unprecedented" uncertainty over income and spending. They say that "radical" proposals will need to be made by this summer to prevent the funding shortfall from worsening. Officers forecast that the county council will have a funding shortfall of £35.4 million by this December ahead of the 2019 to 2020 budget. This could stretch to £37.5 million by 2020-21 before dropping to £30.6 million in 2021-22 and £28.9 million in 2022-23.

The council says that the number of residents aged 85 and above, now nearly 11,000, is placing an "unsustainable" demand on health and care services - pushing spending each year in this sector in Staffordshire to £1.759 billion.

Making the statement on the need to kick some bad habits such as smoking and heavy drinking, the county council has said that up to 137.3 million working days could be saved through better health in Staffordshire.

It places this blame on modern lifestyles, with 40 per cent of ill health down to active choices to smoke, drink too much alcohol, eat a poor diet and not exercise enough.

"We will quite simply run out of money," reads a council "mission statement", dubbed Connected Staffordshire.

"People in Staffordshire will need to take more control of their own health and wellbeing and make the lifestyle choices that will enable them to live a full and enjoyable life well into old age," the report reads.

The statement, which covers the council's aims over the next four years, also says housebuilding is an area which needs to be looked at.

In the blueprint for the next four years, the county council says that levels of housebuilding in Staffordshire are "failing" to keep up with demand.

It also says that the range of styles of housing is not varied enough, closing off the market for young people

"This needs to change" it reads.

Launching the statement, a joint note from council leader Philip Atkins and chief executive John Henderson reads: "We remain hugely ambitious for Staffordshire's future yet realistic about the challenges ahead.

"The uncertainty surrounding the UK economy, the health and wellbeing of our growing, ageing population, and reduced Government funding demand fresh thinking and new ways of working.

"We will continue our track record of delivering results for the people of Staffordshire.

"The digital age we are living in presents the greatest opportunity to do this. As technology alters every aspect of how we live, work and learn, it presents boundless opportunities to transform public services around the needs of individual citizens.

"In everything we do, this means thinking community and digital first to help realise our ambitions.

"We look forward with a sense of aspiration for Staffordshire, its people and the county council.

"Staffordshire has a bright future."