Good Samaritan Stuart Bacon who stepped in to get a pregnant mum that had gone into labour early to hospital during the Beast from the East has finally met his 'little miracle' namesake.

And grateful mum Rachel Miles told her tiny baby boy Ayron as he was craddled by snow hero Stuart: "This is the man that saved you, and me."

Stuart went along to meet tiny premature baby Ayron Jacob Stuart Miles, who was given his name as a thank by the tot's grateful parents Rachel and dad Adrian.

The 47-year-old snow hero, from Swadlincote, had stepped in to get Ayron's stranded mum, Rachel to hospital safely in his 4x4 vehicle as the snow brought chaos to the roads and left drivers stranded across Burton and South Derbyshire on March 1.

Rachel had called an ambulance when she went to labour as 'the beast from the east' storm brought sub-zero temperatures and snow and ice to most of the country.

It meant that paramedics could not get to her so Rachel put out an appeal on Facebook for someone with a 4x4 to get her from her home in Swadlincote to Queen's Hospital in Burton.

And up stepped Stuart in his trusty Range Rover. He had already been out helping other stranded motorists and hot-tailed it from Burton to Swadlincote to collect Rachel and get to Queen's where doctors were waiting.

Staff at hospital took the decision to delay Rachel's early labour because Ayron was so tiny. Even so Ayron appears to have been in a hurry to enter the world and finally arrived seven weeks early at 5.29pm on Monday, March 12, weighing in at just 2lb 15oz - a bag of sugar weighs 2lb.

Ayron is Rachel and Adrian's first child. The pair, both aged 30, wanted Stuart to meet Ayron as soon as the tot was strong enough and now that has happened. And Stuart was bowled over when he went along to meet his namesake.

Stuart, 47, who was able to cuddle the tiny baby during his visit, recalled: "I saw the call on Facebook, snow was coming down and I thought I would be needed. I replied to Rachel saying that I'd help.

"Going into Burton it was chaos. We couldn't get up some of the roads, but there wasn't much traffic all the way to Burton because people couldn't get out of the town.

"We got through, saw some traffic in Shobnall Street so I got the hazard lights on and went around and got her here safely."

Ayron was delivered by Caesarean section 11 days after Stuart's brave rescue.

When born, Ayron weighed just 2lb and 15oz and has been in the neonatal ward at Queen's Hospital where he has been cared for since, now weighing roughly 3lb 8oz.

Mum, Rachel said she expects Ayron, who is completely healthy, to be allowed to come home soon should he put on the needed weight.

Describing her baby as 'a little tiny miracle', Rachel said: "He's doing great, just needs to put a little more weight on then fingers crossed we can take him home, everything is going well.

"All of the neonatal staff have been amazing. Any queries we have, they answer.

"I've been going home, I've got three dogs to look after. I go home, sort them out, sort dad out then am back here early in the morning."

Remembering what happened when Stuart came to her rescue, Rachel said: "I phoned the midwife and had no luck. So I called the ward who said if I could get here, get here because it sounded like my waters may have broke, which they had.

"They managed to stop the labour and gave me steroid injections and put on bed rest and I was in for Doppler scans every two days after that.

"They saved me, and this little one. It's what they do every day; they know what they are doing."

Her admiration for the health staff on the ward was clear to see, with that also being mirrored by her thanks to Stuart, who she has kept in touch with ever since.

She continued: "It would've taken an ambulance hours to get me to hospital because of the traffic, so he was an absolute star. I couldn't have asked for better.

"He told me he was filling up his fuel, he just needed my details and he'd be five minutes. I was just so thankful.

"Every time Ayron's been weighed or taken off a monitor I've sent Stuart a picture to keep him up to date. He's just got such a big heart. I'm pleased he's doing well."

The couple were so grateful they decided to give Ayron 'Stuart' as one of his middle names.

His first name was decided by his father, Adrian, who says heard the name somewhere and just loved it.

Soon after his birth they discovered the name Ayron is of a Hebrew background and means mountain of strength, which is 'a fitting name' commented Rachel.

Stuart said that he felt honoured for his name to be used as the baby's middle name.

The 47-year-old, who owns Capital Limousines, a wedding and prom car hire service in Swadlincote, said: "I was taken back when he was given my name, I didn't expect that. I just do what I expect other people to do if I needed help.

"People sending me thanks on social media. But I don't want that, I'm just doing it to help people and hope people would do the same."

Both Stuart and Rachel said they would 'definitely' be keeping in touch.