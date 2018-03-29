The video will start in 8 Cancel

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Easter Monday, with a high probability of snowfall in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

After a week of mostly overcast and rainy weather with the odd patch of rainfall, many residents will be looking forward to enjoying the long bank holiday weekend.

And as we Brits know we cannot let the weather spoil things - or we simply would not do anything!

According to the Met Office, there is a 70% probability of light snow and sleet on Easter Monday. Temperatures will range from 1C to 3C, but will feel as low as -3C for most of the day.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."

Tomorrow, Good Friday is forecast to be overcast in the morning, with light showers moving into the afternoon. Temperatures could vary from 3C in the early mornings, up to a peak of 7C at 1pm.

Light rain and overcast weather is expected for the whole of Saturday, March 31, with temperatures consistently remaining at around 6C, which could feel as low as 1C.

The Easter bunny [we hope not] may decide against heading out on Easter Sunday, with overcast temperature continuing and a 2C low in temperature expected in the early mornings, rising to 7C by the afternoon.

Early forecasts suggest that patches of snow could continue into Tuesday, April 3.