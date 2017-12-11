The video will start in 8 Cancel

Waste collections across Burton and the surrounding villages have been disrupted because of the snow and ice.

East Staffordshire Borough Council said refuse vehicles are vulnerable to snow and ice which has made rubbish collections difficult today, Monday, December 11.

The authority has asked that residents remain patient, while the situation is assessed and will be releasing more information throughout the day.

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "Today's severe weather has disrupted the council's waste collection service across the borough.

"Unfortunately this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

"While we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority. In addition to the condition of the roads, we also have to consider ice and snow on the pavements and footways and the potential risk to those collecting the bins.

"We are reassessing the conditions on an hourly basis and would ask that our residents remain patient. We will issue further information throughout the day.

"The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience."