Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads after a weekend of snow left icy conditions in Burton and South Derbyshire.
Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall caused havoc on the roads at the beginning of the month and closed hundreds of schools across Staffordshire and Derbyshire.
Now following the return of the Beast from the East, the Met Office has placed a yellow warning for ice until 10am on Monday, March 19.
According to the Met Office, the yellow warning means ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls. Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning, with a few light snow showers for other southern counties for a time.
Road closures
Hartshorne CE Primary School CLOSED
Hartshorne CE Primary School, in Main Street, Hartshorne, has been closed due to no heating.
School closed Monday 19 March 2018 due to no heating. Very sorry for any inconvenience but the buildings are extremely cold.
What's in store for the weather today?
The Met Office has issued a sunny forecast for most of the day with temperatures reaching highs of 4C, meaning the ice and snow will most likely be gone by the end of the day.
However, a yellow weather warning for ice remains in place until 10am.
Snow pics from over the weekend
Broken-down lorry blocking the M1
Heads-up for drivers this morning as a broken-down lorry is currently blocking the M1 southbound at Junction 25.
According to traffic information company Inrix, there is currently congestion to Junction 26. One lane is currently blocked.