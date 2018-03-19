Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads after a weekend of snow left icy conditions in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall caused havoc on the roads at the beginning of the month and closed hundreds of schools across Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

Now following the return of the Beast from the East, the Met Office has placed a yellow warning for ice until 10am on Monday, March 19.

According to the Met Office, the yellow warning means ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls. Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning, with a few light snow showers for other southern counties for a time.

Follow our live blog below for updates on the weather and traffic.