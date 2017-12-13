The video will start in 8 Cancel

Snow has started falling in Burton this evening.

This follows the multiple inches of snow that Burton and East Staffordshire residents woke up to on the morning of Sunday, December 10.

There has not been any snow fall since then, but at around 8pm on the evening of Wednesday, December 13, the snow started falling once again.

Throughout the evening, temperatures are expected to be be around 2C, and a yellow weather warning has been issued for ice overnight, with icy stretches expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

According to The Weather Channel , the snow is expected to be quite short lived, with the cloudy weather expected to return on the morning of Thursday, December 14.

Temperatures of 4C are expected on Thursday, with sunny spells, and refreshing winds.

The downfall earlier in the week saw schools across Staffordshire and Derbyshire shut their doors due to dangerous conditions, but most opened again on Tuesday.