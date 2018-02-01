Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservative South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler has said that her new Government role is as comfortable as "putting a hand in a glove".

Mrs Wheeler, 58, had previously served as Lord Commissioner of the Treasury but has been handed the new top role of Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The secretary of state for her new department is MP Sajid Javid - who dubbed the branch MoHoCoLoGo for short.

Mrs Wheeler told the Burton Mail that she was "disappointed" to leave the Whips' office but that it was "the right time to leave".

She had served in the Treasury as Whip since June 2017 and as assistant Whip from July 2016.

Her main areas of focus in her new role include dealing with rough sleepers, homelessness and housing issues.

She said that Prime Minister Theresa May has stressed the need for "urgency" in her new role, and that regular targets must be set and met within the year - including reports on the key issues under her remit.

Mrs Wheeler said: "I was disappointed in a way to leave the Whips' office but it was the right time really, and I hoped that I would be offered a new job on the front bench, which is never certain, and I could have ended up returning to the back bench.

"I have a breadth of knowledge in the area which my new role covers, having worked in the industry for many years, I feel very comfortable already - it was like putting your hand in a glove, it fits really well.

"It is definitely a promotion and I am very pleased.

"There has been a lot of urgency from the Prime Minister and down through the ranks that deadlines are required by the end of the June or July and others by the end of the year.

"Two things I have already done to reach this include setting my first meeting for February 1 and increasing the regularity from monthly meetings to every three weeks, to help that sense of urgency that I need.

"In Parliament we discussed a private members' bill put forward by Karen Buck, MP for Westminster North (the Fitness for Human Habitation and Liability for Housing Standards Bill, known as the Homes Bill).

"This aims to put more rules in place to protect against bad landlords, and there are so many good ones, we don't want to tar them all with the same brush - but it is something important that we must do, and aim to get in place by the end of the year.

"I am also aiming to help people who are having issues around buying a house, this is the difference between freehold and leasehold, we are looking to change the law in this area.

"I have recently met with the top 18 leader names with regards to rough sleepers, I'm pleased to say that there are only two that I know of, and that have met with, in South Derbyshire - but the issue is much more widespread elsewhere - especially in our big cities.

"We also need to develop more sheltered housing schemes - much like the open village in Swadlincote - which is an exemplar.

"I'm amazed that other places do not have as good as a scheme as we have in South Derbyshire, with another big push we can take people who - and I hate this phrase - lead a chaotic lifestyle, and give them a proper home that they can feel safe in, where we can give them the right support to go out in the big wide world, with the correct mental health support."

More about our MP for South Derbyshire

Heather Wheeler, born in Norwich, was elected as Conservative MP for South Derbyshire in May 2010 and was reelected in May 2015 and again in May 2017.

Mrs Wheeler's victory in 2010 saw a 9.8 per cent swing from Labour.

Her 2017 victory saw Mrs Wheeler increase her vote share by 9.3 per cent with 58.7 per cent overall, earning 30,907 votes, and in a year with a relatively strong turnout of 68.9 per cent.

She surpassed Labour's Robert Peterson on 36 per cent, the Liberal Democrat's 3.6 per cent and the Green Party's 1.7 per cent.

Before contesting her current constituency, she twice contested the Coventry South seat in 2005 and 2001, but without success.

From July 2016 until June 2017 Mrs Wheeler - who lives in Bretby with her husband Bob, the former leader of South Derbyshire District Council - served as assistant whip in the Treasury.

In June 2017 she was promoted to Lord Commissioner in the Treasury, head whip, until January 2018.

She was then handed the new role of Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Mrs Wheeler has served on several Government committees, including the select groups for privileges, standards and European scrutiny.

She voted to leave the EU in 2016, in line with South Derbyshire of which 60.3 per cent voted for Brexit - 34,216 leave, 22,479 remain out of 56,718.