Mobile speed cameras are set to be operating in Swadlincote, Overseal and Willington over the the next couple weeks.

Every two weeks priority spots are chosen for mobile speed cameras around Derbyshire and the most recent batch - which runs from today, Thursday, January 18, to Wednesday, January 31, includes sites on the A511, Findern Lane and A444.

CREST, or the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, work hand in hand with the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership in a bid to lower the risk of death or injury on the county's roads by getting drivers to cut their speed.

One of the ways in which it seeks to do this is by choosing and publishing a list of priority spots of where cameras will be in operation in Derbyshire each week. These locations are ones which are proven to be hotspots for speeding and crashes.

This month this list contains spots in Swadlincote, Overseal and Willington, among 21 sites.

The full list is as follows: