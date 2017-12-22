Mobile speed cameras are being used in Overseal and Swadlincote this month and into the new year, drivers have been warned.
They are among a total of 22 priority sites selected across the county for a clampdown on speeding motorists until Friday, January 5.
The A444 through Overseal and both the A511 and A514 through Swadlincote in South Derbyshire have been selected this month.
Sites are selected by CREST (the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team) - which works alongside the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership.
Its main goal is to "reduce the amount of people killed and seriously injured on Derbyshire's roads," it says.
Meanwhile, the Staffordshire Roads Safety Partnership no longer publishes its list of priority sites each month.
But the sites which it may select are available on its website here .
It includes the A511 Burton, through several of the 30mph zones, close to the A444 and Rolleston Road.
The full list of priority sites in Derbyshire chosen this month, up to January 5, are:
A608 Langley Mill
B6052 Eckington
A619 Chesterfield
B6540 Sawley
A444 Overseal
A5111 Derby
A6005 Derby
A515 Buxton to Sudbury
Stenson Road, Derby
Shardlow Road, Alvaston
Pastures Hill, Derby
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A57 Dinting Vale
B6540 Sawley
A6 Darley Dale
A514 Derby
A511 Swadlincote
B6050 Cutthorpe
Sheffield Road, Glossop
A514 Swadlincote
Holbrook Road, Alvaston
Warwick Avenue