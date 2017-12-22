The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mobile speed cameras are being used in Overseal and Swadlincote this month and into the new year, drivers have been warned.

They are among a total of 22 priority sites selected across the county for a clampdown on speeding motorists until Friday, January 5.

The A444 through Overseal and both the A511 and A514 through Swadlincote in South Derbyshire have been selected this month.

Sites are selected by CREST (the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team) - which works alongside the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership.

Its main goal is to "reduce the amount of people killed and seriously injured on Derbyshire's roads," it says.

Meanwhile, the Staffordshire Roads Safety Partnership no longer publishes its list of priority sites each month.

But the sites which it may select are available on its website here .

It includes the A511 Burton, through several of the 30mph zones, close to the A444 and Rolleston Road.

The full list of priority sites in Derbyshire chosen this month, up to January 5, are:

A608 Langley Mill

B6052 Eckington

A619 Chesterfield

B6540 Sawley

A444 Overseal

A5111 Derby

A6005 Derby

A515 Buxton to Sudbury

Stenson Road, Derby

Shardlow Road, Alvaston

Pastures Hill, Derby

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A57 Dinting Vale

B6540 Sawley

A6 Darley Dale

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

B6050 Cutthorpe

Sheffield Road, Glossop

A514 Swadlincote

Holbrook Road, Alvaston

Warwick Avenue