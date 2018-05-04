Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sporty young people braved the elements as they took on a survival camp for charity.

Students studying level three sport science at Burton and South Derbyshire College took part in the camp out at Rosliston Forestry Centre to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK.

They were tasked with the challenge of setting up camp and braving the elements, all with the aim of raising funds to be split between Alzheimer's Research UK and cash towards a students' trip to Wales in May.

The students spent two days fund-raising in the college's main reception, surrounded by orange and purple balloons as they promoted Alzheimer's Research UK and grabbed the attention of fellow students and staff who showed their support by providing donations.

When it came to the camp out, the students made themselves at home at Rosliston Forestry Centre between 1.15pm on March 28 and 8am the following day, building shelters from materials they had foraged from nature, sleeping out in the woodland for 12 hours with rationed food and no luxury items.

Each of the challenges that sport students have been taking part in has contributed towards the final planning of their outdoor expedition to Wales. With minimal tutor input, the students started forming an itinerary for the trip, including a meal plan, accommodation and activities.

Overall, the experience was designed to help them to develop all elements of the college's skills promise, including strong leadership, team playing and good problem solving.

Zac Thornton, one of the students who took part in the project, said: "This project has taken a lot of planning between all of us, and by working together we have made it a success. We have raised a lot of money for a really great cause, and we have now booked our trip to Wales in May which we are really looking forward to."

Lee Mitchell, curriculum team leader for sport at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: "This whole experience is fantastic for our students to take part in, and they've worked really hard to raise a lot of money for Alzheimer's Research UK, as well as their trip to Wales, which will be a great end to the project.

"I'd also like to say thank you to Unite the Union for providing sponsorship to our sport students this year."