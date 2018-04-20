Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being warned of road closures set to be put in place for the annual St George's Day Parade in Burton town centre.

Station Street, in Burton, will be closed between 10am and 11am on Sunday, April 22, while members of local Scout groups take part in the parade.

Hundreds of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts are expected to turn out to the event, which will see them march around town to celebrate the life of England's patron saint.

The closures will be in place from Burton Town Hall, at King Edward Place, through Borough Road, onto Station Street and down High Street to the Market Hall.

Staffordshire County Council has advised motorists not to travel around the area when the roads are closed.