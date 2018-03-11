Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men remain in hospital after being stabbed in within hours of each other in two separate incidents in two Burton streets.

Staffordshire Police said one man has been arrested and another is assisting with their enquires after two men were injured in two separate streets within hours of each other yesterday, Saturday, March 11.

The first incident was reported at 8.15am in Charrington Way, and the second saw officers called to an address in Blackpool Street at 10.40am.

Both men are being treated at Burton's Queen's Hospital for their injuries, which police say are not life-threatening.

Police sent an investigating officer, forensic officers and local officers to the scenes. They are now considering whether the two incidents are linked or not, but have reassured residents that there "is nobody outstanding that they are concerned about" in connection with the incidents.