Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Branston venue has held its very own Oscars-style ceremony last week to celebrate 2017 - a year of "increased competition and demands."

Staff at Branston Golf and Country Club were dressed to impress as they packed the venue’s pavilion last weekend for a star studded evening of celebrations.

Ben Laing, managing director, introducing the event, telling the guests: "In a year that has seen Brexit, a general election coupled with the bridge closure and increased competition our commercial environment is more confused now than at the start of the year.

"This has made big demands on our business and our staff who are at the heart of everything we do, helping us making the difference and being the best.

"As a business we continue to work hard to recruit, retain and recognise the best staff.

"Branston Club is a people business driven by a terrific team of talented, committed and dedicated managers and staff who, with integrity, deliver the customer service and friendliness for which we are famous and widely acclaimed as the best in the Midlands.

"Tonight everyone's a winner and without your enthusiasm, skills, attention to detail and care for our customers none of this would be possible."

Each winner was presented with their 'Oscar' statuettes and champagne, plus awards ranging from flowers, dinner in the clubhouse, to an additional days holiday.

Francesca Litting, Branston's HR manager, who organised the event, said: "Our staff Oscars Awards ceremony is a great opportunity to recognise our employee’s valuable contributions to Branston, and to reward staff from all across the business for their outstanding accomplishments and milestones achieved in 2017."