Staff at Hartshorne Pre-School playgroup are "thrilled" after seeing their Ofsted rating jump from inadequate to good in just four months.

Inspectors praised "sensitive, welcoming and inclusive" staff who have helped to steer the playgroup up by two ratings, a rarity in the Ofsted rankings.

Delighted playgroup manager Susan Smedley said: "It is very good and we are really thrilled with the rating - we have all worked very hard."

Housed in Hartshorne Primary School in Main Street, but run separately, the playgroup staff look after 14 pupils aged two to four, with a maximum capacity for 24 youngsters.

Ofsted inspectors rated the playgroup good in all four assessment categories.

The categories include how effective the leadership and management are; the quality of the teaching, learning and assessment; the personal development, behaviour and welfare at the school; and the outcomes for children.

Playgroup manager Ms Smedley has held the reins for six years and has worked at the pre-school for 17 years.

She said the small team of staff at the playgroup was "very dedicated" and the vast improvement within just four months was testament to their hard work.

Ms Smedley told the Burton Mail: "We have done a lot of training to get up to date with our safeguarding, all the staff have worked very hard to improve since the last Ofsted assessment.

"With all the support from parents and our lovely children it has been really good - it's great news."

The inspection, which took place on November 24, came just four months after the playgroup was slammed as inadequate.

Inspectors had arrived at the ranking largely due to the designated lead person for safeguarding not having attended child protection training or teaching staff effectively in that area.

As a result, two categories out of four were ranked inadequate, while two were rated good.

However, in the fresh report, inspectors said the playgroup staff were "extremely welcoming and inclusive."

Inspectors wrote: "Staff have a good understanding of how young children learn.

"They plan a wide range of activities based on children's interests.

"They help children to be engaged and enthusiastic learners, and to make good progress.

"The pre-school is extremely welcoming and inclusive.

"Staff work sensitively with children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities. They forge strong partnerships with other agencies to ensure all children make good progress from their starting points.

"Parents have formed good relationships with their child's key person.

"They are informed regularly about their children's achievements and progress. Staff help to promote a shared approach to children's care and learning.

"Children behave well - they understand the rules and boundaries in place.

"Staff consistently praise the children, helping to promote their confidence and self-esteem.

"The manager and staff are extremely committed to providing high-quality early years experiences for children and their families.

"They regularly evaluate their provision and effectively identify and address aspects for further improvement."

To achieve the highest possible rating of outstanding the playgroup must have a programme of professional development which "sharply targets" the ability of staff to improve their practice and knowledge.

Staff must also make the most of opportunities for children to be challenged further in their thinking and to solve problems for themselves.

