Meet super-cute Cooper, the latest recruit to Staffordshire police.

The puppy is the first ever Staffordshire bull terrier to join the force and is a former rescue dog. He comes from an RSPCA shelter in Somerset, having been chosen for Staffordshire police by their colleagues in Somerset.

He was specially selected for the role by Lee Webb, dog trainer for Avon and Somerset Police, who has close links with the West Hatch Animal Centre in Taunton, where Cooper came from. He also has experience in training Staffordshire bull terriers and thought Cooper would be perfect for crime fighting in Staffordshire.

Police in Staffordshire say the two-year-old dog will be in training for the next six to eight weeks before he can start tackling crime on the streets.

Cooper's trainer, John Maunders, of the Staffordshire Police Dog Support Unit, said: "We're delighted to welcome Cooper to Staffordshire Police as our very first Staffordshire bull terrier.

"He's got a long way to go yet though and the standard of training is extremely high. If he passes with flying colours, Cooper will specialise in helping officers search for drugs, firearms and cash."

You can follow Cooper's progress and adventures on his very own Twitter account at @PoliceDogCooper.

About Staffordshire bull terriers

The Staffordshire bull terrier was originally developed as a fighting dog, and due to common misconception, many believe they are an aggressive breed and are often put off from adopting or rescuing them.

Thousands of families in the UK consider their staffy to be a welcome member of the family, and an incredibly suitable pet to have around children, due to their calm tolerant natures and protectiveness of their 'pack,' which includes the human members.