Staffordshire has been ranked among the worst areas in England for its 4G mobile phone coverage.

Campaign group the Country Landowners' Association conducted the survey using official Government data from communications regulator Ofcom.

It found that four out of five households do not receive 4G mobile coverage from all the big four mobile providers - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three in the county.

Staffordshire is ranked 13 in the worst local authority areas for 4G coverage at just 16.14 per cent.

The worst area for coverage was Rutland near Leicestershire, on a mere 3.42 per cent, followed by Ribble Valley, Lancashire, on 6.37 per cent and Maldon, Essex, on 8.63 per cent.

In response, the CLA is urging Ofcom to force reluctant mobile network operators to improve coverage in rural areas by imposing a legally binding coverage target on their operating licences.

Around 58 per cent of England can access the latest 4G via the main four mobile network providers.

CLA president Tim Breitmeyer said that the coverage was vital for safety as well as the economy and a lack of 4G puts rural areas in the "digital wilderness".

He said that the inequality "is simply not good enough".

Mr Breitmeyer said: "These figures lay bare the extent to which those living and working in rural areas are cast out into the digital wilderness.

"It also poses serious questions about what commitment, if any, the mobile operators have to delivering coverage in rural areas.

"Delivering this mobile coverage is vital to boosting the economy, providing safety and improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

"People living and working in rural areas are missing out on the opportunities that we take for granted in towns and cities to improve the productivity of their businesses, to attract new businesses into their communities, to make emergency calls, and to have the same instant access to social and educational resources.

"This inequality is simply not good enough.

"For years the mobile companies have promised to improve rural coverage.

"It is time to impose a legally binding target to cover 95 per cent of the UK with 4G by 2022."

Ofcom said in a report in December that it was concerned that around 1.1 million homes and offices, or four per cent of properties, still could not get the broadband speeds needed to meet their typical needs.

This is currently defined as broadband offering a download speed of at least 10 Mbit/s, with an upload speed of at least 1 Mbit/s, it said.

It added that access to superfast broadband, which it defined as a download speed of 30 Mbit/s or more, did continue to improve.

The option of taking superfast broadband was available to 91 per cent of UK homes and small businesses by May 2017, up from 89 per cent a year earlier,it said.

The worst local authority areas in England for indoor 4G coverage from all providers, which all have less than 20 per cent coverage, are:

1. Rutland – 3.42%

2. Ribble Valley – 6.37%

3. Maldon – 8.63%

4. South Norfolk – 10.64%

5. Breckland – 11.22%

6. Melton – 13.76%

7. Copeland – 14.13%

8. North Norfolk – 14.18%

9. North Dorset – 14.24%

10. Mid Devon – 14.25%

11. Richmondshire – 14.86%

12. Barrow-in-Furness – 15.79% (Classified as ‘Urban with Significant Rural’, all others in bottom 15 are ‘Mainly Rural or ‘Largely Rural’)

13. Staffordshire – 16.14%

14. Eden – 17.87%

15. North Devon – 19.11%