East Staffordshire motorists could be set for smoother journeys after highways chiefs announced a £5 million investment to tackle potholes.

Burton and Uttoxeter's plethora of potholes are never far from the news as drivers fear damaging their cars every time they leave the house - but now there is some good news.

Roads authority Staffordshire County Council has a huge cash pot to invest in fighting the craters with four "zapping" machines.

They will be employed alongside traditional crews to fill the holes that plague the area's streets.

Surface dressing will strengthen road tops and keep highways in good condition.

Coupled with a £5 million cash boost last year, this means an extra £10 million has been invested to tackle potholes in the past two years, according to the council.

Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport, said that the investment would help the county council fix more than ever before.

She said: "We have a huge rural network, stretching out more than 6,400km, and maintaining it is a huge undertaking especially after the winter months, where defects start to show.

"Good roads are really important to residents and business, not just getting people from A to B, but in growing the economy and linking people to jobs, education and community facilities.

"Last year we managed to fix more than 35,000 potholes as result of an extra £5 million investment into the county's roads, meaning more than 2,500 defects were being repaired on average every month.

"This new investment will help us continue this work and keep the county moving.

"We will continue to prioritise repairs based on the risk they pose, but it is important to remember that fresh potholes occur daily and we need to manage both the repairs of these and the expectations of what can be delivered with the budgets we have available."

The 18-tonne "zapping" machines speed up repairs by blowing debris, priming the road and filling the pothole.

There will also be a "multi-hog all-purpose machine" introduced with several different attachments, allowing it to carry out a range of highways functions.

These range from road planning, to weed killing and ploughing snow in the winter.

An on-site tarmac machine will "deliver better results", council chiefs say, by preparing hot tarmac as it is needed.