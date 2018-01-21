Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire County Council has revealed that 13 new schools are needed across the county by 2022 - and another 13 are required after that.

At the county council's schools forum meeting on Tuesday, January 16, plans to set aside start-up funds for a total of 26 new schools in the next decade were debated.

All of the new schools would be free schools - which are directly funded by the Government and not by the local authority, Staffordshire County Council has said.

For all intents and purposes the free schools are academies, but must be established be in direct response to the area's demand - for example, parents have lobbied for a new school because they are unhappy with those currently provided.

Despite having more say over how the curriculum is run and money is spent, the schools cannot put selection tests in place for kids wanting to attend them.

But they can set pay and conditions for staff and change the length of the school day, for example.

There are currently five schools needed in East Staffordshire by 2022, with another three in the years after.

The five schools needed pre-2022 are labelled Henhurst Ridge Primary; Branston Road Secondary; Branston Locks Primary; Beamhill Primary; and land west of Uttoxeter, the report says.

After 2022, the three earmarked schools for East Staffordshire are Town Primary (unallocated location); Branston Depot Primary; and Uttoxeter (unallocated location).

Each new free school would receive £65,500 for any primary - this would be handed over up to two terms before it officially opens.

After these schools have opened they would also be entitled to £7,000 per 30 places - not including nursery spots.

For example, a 210-place primary school would be handed £49,000.

The county council has already invested in schools around Burton to provide around 1,000 extra primary spots at a cost of £30 million.

However, it is expected that due to the estimated birth rate and number of housing developments planned for the area - 60,000 houses in Staffordshire by 2031 - an additional 2,600 primary school spots and 2,600 secondary spots will be needed in the next 15 years.

It says that where possible, existing schools will be extended, but this is not possible at most schools, said the report.

Further spending over the next five years of £35.5 million will be required to plug the extra primary spaces.

Meanwhile, £25 million has been spent to build the new John Taylor Free School in Tatenhill.

This is set to open in September 2018 and will help fill the secondary space shortfall with an estimated capacity of 1,400 students in the next five to seven years.

The cost of this school, the county council's investment in spaces so far, and further required money for spaces in the next five years brings a total spend of £90.5 million.

To build all these new schools, the county council will draw on its basic need capital allocation pot from the Government, along with contributions -via Section 106 planning agreements with developers when agreeing house building projects.

These agreements are often tagged on to large housing applications to make them more acceptable to the surrounding community - other Section 106 agreements include contributions to the health clinics or GPs, libraries or transport hubs in a particular area.

A spokesman for the county council said that meeting the area's demand for school spots was a "challenge" which comes as a result of Staffordshire prospering.

On its website, a spokesman said: "Staffordshire is continuing to prosper and grow, and with this growth comes plans for at least 60,000 new homes by 2031.

"This, alongside the predicted increase in local birth rates has a significant impact on school place planning.

"The county council is committed to giving families choice in a good local education when they need it.

"In East Staffordshire, we forecast that around 2,000 additional primary school and around 3,000 additional secondary school places will be needed in the next 15 years.

"This is a significant challenge, but one that we can meet with the right approach and forward planning."