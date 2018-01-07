Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire parents whose children are late for school 10 times in 12 weeks could now face county council fines of £60 in a tough new crackdown by education chiefs.

Staffordshire County Council has established new guidelines which halve the previous ruling of 20 unauthorised late attendances over a 12-week period, which would trigger the punishment.

But the figure has now been halved, with letters explaining the changes being sent out by schools to parents.

The crackdown came into place at the beginning of the New Year, on Monday, January 1, to mark the start of the school term, and the council have said they hope it will 'promote and support good attendance across schools.'

According to our sister title, the Stoke Sentinel , a letter from the head of education at Staffordshire County Council Paul Senior outlined the changes which have been brought in to help improve attendance across the county.

The letter also stresses that parents will be fined for any period of unauthorised leave beginning from January 1.

(Image: Getty)

Mr Senior said: "Previously a pupil had to achieve 20 unauthorised late marks before a penalty-notice warning could be issued.

"This has now changed to 10 marks and late marks do not have to be one after the other for the penalty notice to be issued.

"You are therefore encouraged where possible to ensure your child attends school on time. However, if your child is late you must inform the school of the reason why as they may be able to offer you some form of advice or support.

"If your child is late 10 times over a 12-week period you may receive a penalty-warning notice and also potentially a fine.

"These changes have been agreed with head teachers and implemented to help promote and support good attendance to school.

"The vast majority of children in Staffordshire have an excellent record of school attendance and we recognise the efforts of so many parents to ensure their children attend school regularly.

"Your head teacher will continue to be the only person able to authorise leave in term time, but this will apply only in exceptional circumstances.

"Any unauthorised absence will be referred by your head teacher to the local authority."