Police forces covering the Burton and Swadlincote areas have been rated as "good" following a visit from inspectors, a new report reveals.

The ratings were announced after Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services visited both Staffordshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary.

Inspectors judged how both forces prevent crime and tackle anti-social behaviour, investigate crime and reduce re-offending, protect vulnerable people, and tackle serious and organised crime.

Staffordshire Police was found to be good at keeping people safe and reducing crime, with the force making improvements since 2016 across a number of areas, and continuing to improve.

Inspectors found they had an effective approach to preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, with officers understanding what matters to the local communities. They are responsive to their needs; and the force works with other organisations to address such matters and the underlying causes of crime.

Since the inspectors' 2016 effectiveness report, the force has made good progress in implementing a structured problem-solving way of working and the force investigates crimes to a satisfactory standard.

It was also found it makes good use of intelligence, and the outcomes it achieves are comparable to other forces in England and Wales.

However, it did raise some issues stating the force needed to ensure that victims are updated as investigations proceed, and it should ensure that suspects are promptly entered onto the Police National Computer when this is appropriate.

Inspectors said the force required improvement in the way it protects vulnerable people. Victims of domestic abuse sometimes receive a delayed response when they contact the force because not enough response officers are available to attend incidents promptly.

It was also told it needs to strengthen its approach to managing registered sex offenders, to protect the public from harm.

The force has improved its approach to tackling serious and organised crime. Its understanding of organised crime groups is good, and it works constructively with other organisations to assist in deterring such individuals from criminal activity.

Staffordshire Police has the necessary arrangements in place to fulfil its national policing responsibilities, and to respond to an attack requiring an armed response.

Staffordshire Police's deputy chief constable Nick Baker said: "This improvement from the last inspection is testament of the hard work by officers and staff over the last 12 months.

"The report clearly shows the steps we have taken to adapt to the changing needs of society and be a quality police force able to serve the communities of Staffordshire effectively. Our new Policing Plan and introduction of the Resolution Centre demonstrate how we continue to move forward and improve, despite challenging conditions.

"There are of course still areas to improve and we will work hard to share what we have learnt internally and, where appropriate, with partners to deliver a more effective service across the county."

Derbyshire Constabulary was found to be good in all areas with an "outstanding" grade for tackling serious and organised crime.

The inspector found that the force provides a good service to its communities, and continues to have an effective approach towards protecting vulnerable people and supporting victims.

The force was found to have a comprehensive understanding of the nature and scale of vulnerability in the community, helped by its strong working relationships with public sector partner organisations, including local councils and charities.

Frontline officers and staff, including those in the control room, are confident in their ability to recognise the signs that someone may be vulnerable and identify appropriate safeguarding measures.

It has also improved the way in which it handles calls about domestic abuse. Officers in general conduct effective risk assessments at domestic abuse incidents, and an improvement in the quality of information that officers record underpins an effective referral process, the inspector found.

The report also mentions the two multi-agency safeguarding hubs to support vulnerable adults and children as well as its commitment to providing the best possible service to people with mental health conditions.

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton said: "Tackling criminality and protecting the vulnerable are our two core objectives as a force. This report is a strong endorsement of our ability to do that effectively."

Derbyshire's police and crime commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa said: "This is a hugely reassuring report. It verifies that Derbyshire remains a consistently high-performing police force, with lower crime rates than elsewhere in England and Wales.

"I am particularly pleased with the 'outstanding' assessment in relation to our work to tackle serious and organised crime.

"Of all the positive comments within this report, one stands out: 'It [the force] consistently provides a good service to its communities, and continues to have an effective approach towards protecting vulnerable people and supporting victims.' That is exactly what we set out to do.

"It is good to see the constabulary's hard work acknowledged and I would like to personally, on behalf of all our communities, thank all the officers and staff who have worked so hard to achieve this 'good' grade."

Leicestershire Police, which covers Ashby, also received an overall rating of "good" with a good grade in all areas.