The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire Police are holding two drop-in sessions in Burton to get to know local deaf people in the community.

The force's Police Link Officers for the Deaf, or PLODs, are set to host the surgeries at the Willows, Orchard Park, Burton on Wednesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 28 between 11am and 1pm.

(Image: Staffordshire Police)

Both free events aim to break down barriers between Police and the Deaf Community and provide an opportunity for local officers from Staffordshire Police to get to know local deaf people and discuss community and crime-related issues.

In addition to local PLOD officers, a number of other local agencies will be on hand to offer support to the deaf community.

PLODs are police officers, PCSOs and police staff across Staffordshire who have different levels of deaf awareness and sign language skills.

They aim to help with communication and reassurance at incidents and investigations involving a deaf person, or someone who is hard of hearing, deafblind or speech-impaired.