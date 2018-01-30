The video will start in 8 Cancel

Staffordshire police have issued a scam alert to householders throughout the county after a resident received repeated fake BT Openreach calls.

The advice, in short, is: if in doubt, hang up the phone.

A spokesman advised that people should always question the person on the other end of the phone and never hand over personal information such as bank details.

It is thought that this latest scam involved a caller inquiring about bank details.

One resident called Staffordshire police on January 25, saying that they had been receiving phone calls from individuals pretending to be from BT Openreach.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed that they are trying to gain access to either your bank details or your computer software by claiming that a refund is owed due to slow internet service.

"Residents are reminded not to hand any personal information out over the phone.

"If in doubt, hang up and find the correct contact number for the company and call them back.

"If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"Always question it."

Residents are asked to report suspicious calls to www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.