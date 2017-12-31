The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 30-year-old man has been appeared before magistrates after he reversed a minibus into a parked car near a Burton restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Daniel Starmer, of Northumberland Road, Stapenhill, reversed into an unattended parked car in the car park of the Toby Carvery.

Starmer stood trial at Cannock Magistrates' Court after denying failing to stop and failing to report the accident, which happened in the restaurant's car park, in Ninth Avenue, Burton, on February 19.

The court heard Starmer was driving a Ford Transit minibus and was reversing his vehicle along the Toby Carvery car park.

However, as he attempted to reverse into a parking bay, he crashed into a parked, unattended Volkswagen Golf, causing slight damage.

Starmer then left the scene having failed to exchange details with the owner of the Volkswagen, and also failed to report the accident to the police.

He was fined £207 and ordered to pay £600 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge by the court. His licence was also endorsed with five points.