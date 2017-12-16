Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 87-year-old Stapenhill man with deteriorating health who had spent years exposed to asbestos at the former Drakelow Power Station died after a hip operation following a fall.

Victor Teasel, of Waterside, died in Burton's Queen's Hospital on September 27 after undergoing the operation, an inquest heard.

The 87-year-old had suffered a fall at his home on September 23 and was found by his wife, who put him to bed.

But it was spotted that his right leg looked longer than his left and he was taken to hospital where it was discovered that he had suffered a fracture to his right hip.

After undergoing the operation, Mr Teasel's health deteriorated and he died in hospital.

The inquest, held at Burton Town Hall, was told how Mr Teasel had worked at Drakelow Power Station for a number of years as a boiler worker who put asbestos materials on the walls. He had also had a heart bypass nine years previously and had been a smoker up until the heart operation.

Dr Peter Acland, consultant pathologist based in Birmingham, carried out a post-mortem on Mr Teasel and found he had severe heart disease and a degree of blockage around his heart. It was also enlarged and vulnerable.

The surgery, which was necessary, would have put extra strain on his system. He also had calcific pleural plaques on both sides of his chest due to exposure to asbestos but they were benign.

South Staffordshire coroner Andrew Haigh said: "Mr Teasel was 87 years old when he died and during his working life he spent a number of years with boilers at a power station. He was exposed to asbestos dust during that employment.

"His health was deteriorating and he was subject to falls. On September 23 he fell getting out of bed and broke his right hip. The surgery needed to proceed as soon as possible and it goes ahead on September 24. It went quite well.

"On September 27 his health started to deteriorate and he died that day."

Mr Haigh said that Mr Teasel died from ischemic heart disease due to post hemiarthroplasty of the right hip and calcific pleural plaques. He ruled accidental death.