The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New devices are set to be installed in the pipes running underneath Stapenhill Road in Burton to help monitor waste – which will mean the road will be shut for two hours on Monday morning.

The road, which runs parallel to the River Trent, connects Ashby Road, for the Burton Bridge to the roundabout linking St Peter's Bridge with Main Street and Stanton Road.

It will be closed from 2am until 4am on Monday, December 11, avoiding the rush-hour traffic.

(Image: Sheila Rostata)

This will allow for devices to be inserted into the pipes which are able to monitor the amount of waste passing through.

Severn Trent, which will be carrying out the work, has said it has faced no issues with the pipes or sewers under the road in the current format, and the move is simply part of routine work.

Work ongoing under St Peter's Bridge but don't panic - it is staying open

Warning signs have already been displayed on Stapenhill Road.

A spokesman from Severn Trent Water said: "We're going to be installing monitors in our sewer pipes under Stapenhill Road on Monday, 11 December.

"We'll be doing this work when traffic will be minimal and we expect the work to only take a couple of hours to complete."

He said the time period between 2am and 4am was picked to make the disruption to traffic as minimal as possible.