Commuters are being warned of delays during rush-hour in Stapenhill Road in Burton.

This is due to planned repairs to deal with a water main leakage, just outside Rider House residential home.

The works are being handled by South Staffordshire Water and temporary traffic lights have been put in place.

Work began on Thursday, April 26, and is expected to continue until Monday, April 30. An amber warning, indicating delays are possible, has been given to the works on Staffordshire County Council's roadworks tracker.

One commuter heading out of the town centre today commented that the roadworks were causing long tailbacks to the high street, in Burton.

Elsewhere on the roads, there is heavy traffic on the M1 northbound due to roadworks at junction 23A to junction 22 for the A50, Coalville.