A Stapenhill teenager whose weight plummeted to just six stone during a battle with anorexia says more must be done to the save lives of sufferers.

Chloe Mayne, 19, was just 12 when school bullies started to poke fun at her weight and call her 'chubby', a sentiment that was echoed by a GP who told Chloe that she was overweight.

It was to mark the start of a terrible downward spiral for the youngster.

She was speaking as it was revealed that the number of anorexia sufferers have skyrocketed to the highest levels in six years.

After a gruelling battle with the eating disorder, Chloe now helps others overcome the condition but says there is still a long way to go, as hospital admissions for eating disorders reached 13,885 nationally between April 2016 and 2017 - the highest levels seen in six years.

This is almost double the 7,260 admissions seen in hospitals in England in the year up to April 2011, according to the stats from NHS Digital show.

Chloe said: "I was very badly bullied at a young age and as a sensitive person I started to believe what the bullies were saying to me and it soon became what I thought about myself.

"I started dieting but it went too far – by the time I was 14 I had stopped eating completely. I was progressively eating less and exercising much more."

At just six stone, Chloe became increasingly tired and started to lose her hair.

She said: "There were times when I thought I was going to die because of it, but I just couldn’t stop. It didn’t matter what anyone said to me, the risk I was at just didn’t sink in.

"People just need to know when it is a problem. It took over my life. I used to be quite outgoing but I became quiet and withdrawn and I was literally thinking about food every second of every day."

Chloe maintained a very dangerous diet, only eating porridge for breakfast, a small packet of low fat crisps for lunch and a small salad for tea. She also started to hide food around the house instead of eating it.

After drastically losing weight and becoming quite unwell, Chloe was referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at the age of 15 for help. She was told she was so ill she she might be referral to a mental health ward.

It was then that Chloe realised how serious the illness was.

She said: "I remember that the doctors were talking about referring me to a mental health ward and admitting me to hospital. I had to have an ECG (electrocardiogram), it was so scary.

"I remember thinking, I can’t believe it has come to this. It was terrifying as the mental health ward was in Stoke and it meant I would have been quite far from home.

"Recovery was the hardest thing I have ever done. I had to see a dietician. I wanted to eat better but I didn't know how to."

Although anorexia is still in the back of Chloe’s mind, she is now at a healthy weight and "in a much better place physically and mentally."

She now uses her own experiences to help others and was recently invited by East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which deals with health services in the borough, to take part in discussions on how it can better commission mental health services for young people. She has also been asked to contribute to support groups.

She said: "It is really important as more people die from anorexia than any other mental health condition. I want to raise awareness for young people thinking about going on a diet and warn them to not take it too far.

"I also want to help parents know what signs to watch out for."

Chloe has also voiced her opinions on the shocking new figures which show that the number of under-18 female admissions alone for anorexia have jumped dramatically in the six-year period, from 961 in 2010-11, to almost 1,904 in the latest figures.

The Government said it is aiming to provide treatment within one week for 95 per cent of children and young people referred for urgent cases with an eating disorder by 2020.

Chloe said: "I am not really surprised that the numbers have increased so much. It makes me angry that nothing has been done about it before now, to prevent it from increasing by that much.

"I don’t know why the number is so high but anorexia can be caused by a wide range of things. Social media means people are exposed to airbrushed images of celebrities all the time, and it can be hard to realise that achieving that in real life is just not possible.

"Also, with mobile phones, any comments received outside the home can no longer stay outside the phone. People can always contact you and the pressures to be seen to have the perfect life online are huge.

"However, it may not be a bad thing that the numbers are increasing, it may just be that more people can recognise the symptoms of anorexia and are less conscious about seeking help for those symptoms. Mental health is becoming more open to discussion, which can only be a good thing.

"When I was being treated for my eating disorder, I didn’t think enough help was available personally. There was a lot of online help, but then again you wouldn't know that was there unless you looked for it.

"For me the turning point was the threat of being away from home. I think the threat of losing control of my life was definitely what made me want to get better and my family and school work helped me through my experience. My counsellor at CAMHS was a great help too.

"I just want people to know that there is help available if they need it and there is light at the end of the tunnel."

For advice or support with eating disorders call 0808 801 0677 or visit www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk

For support with bullying call 0808 800 2222 or visit www.bullying.co.uk. For help and support with mental health issues, call 0300 123 3393 or visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk