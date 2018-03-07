The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robber who threatened terrified shop staff in Burton with a knife has been jailed for ten years.



Stephen Duffy, 36, of no fixed address, raided the Tesco Express store, in Stanton Road, Stapenhill, escaping with a large amount of cash.

He has now been sentenced to 10 years and eight months for robbery and possessing a knife in a public place after appearing at Stafford Crown Court.





Duffy, who is from the Burton area, had pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

70-year-old Stapenhill shoplifter steals angle grinder from B&Q in Derby





The court heard that Duffy entered the Tesco store at around 10pm on Saturday, January 20, and threatened the staff. He was tracked down and arrested in a field behind Gloucester Way in the town shortly after.