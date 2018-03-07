A robber who threatened terrified shop staff in Burton with a knife has been jailed for ten years.

Stephen Duffy, 36, of no fixed address, raided the Tesco Express store, in Stanton Road, Stapenhill, escaping with a large amount of cash.

He has now been sentenced to 10 years and eight months for robbery and possessing a knife in a public place after appearing at Stafford Crown Court.

Tesco Express in Stapenhill which was targeted by robber Stephen Duffy



Duffy, who is from the Burton area, had pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that Duffy entered the Tesco store at around 10pm on Saturday, January 20, and threatened the staff. He was tracked down and arrested in a field behind Gloucester Way in the town shortly after.