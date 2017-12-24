The video will start in 8 Cancel

Church officials have hatched creative plans to stop repeated lead thefts from the roof.

Crooks have regularly stolen the valuable metal from St Peter's Church in Stapenhill over many years.

After its south aisle roof was targeted in the latest theft, a temporary tarpaulin was installed.

But a permanent solution is now needed as weather damage continues to blight the 137-year-old place of worship.

Parochial church council chairman Ray Mills said replacing the roof with lead would make the building an ongoing target for thieves.

So he has applied to planners to use terne-coated stainless steel instead.

Jill Slater, of Anthony Short and Partners LLP, submitted a report to East Staffordshire Borough Council on behalf of Mr Mills.

It says the Burton church is at risk of thefts due to its prominent and, subsequently, "vulnerable" position in Stapenhill Road.

The report reads: "The church has a history of attempted and successful lead thefts.

"Although the church is in an urban area it is not overlooked and is situated in a vulnerable position.

"The lead from the roof of the south aisle to the church has been stolen.

"The theft of the lead means that the boards of the roof are exposed to the elements and the roof is no longer weatherproof.

"Damage has already been caused to interior fittings and this will only become worse over the winter."

It is not clear how much the repairs will cost, but they could run into the thousands.

The church comprises of a nave, chancel, north aisle, south aisle - known as the Mosley Chapel - south porch and tower with octagonal spire.

The report says the temporary tarpaulin "is not a satisfactory solution, even in the short term".

Ms Slater says the roof needs to be re-covered as soon as possible to prevent further damage.

The report reads: "It is felt that if the roof was re-covered with lead it would simply become a target for thieves once again.

The re-covering of the roof has been carefully considered. It would therefore be sensible not to re-cover with lead but with another material.

"The church architect has advised that terne coated stainless steel would be the best alternative to lead."

(Image: Ross Golding)

It is proposed that the roof will be repaired using Uginox Patina, a terne-coated stainless steel.

Its tin coat quickly takes on the appearance of lead once weathered.

The Victorian Gothic Church, which neighbours Stapenhill gardens, was built across 1880 and 1881, designed by Evans and Jolley, Architects of Nottingham.

The church is built on ancient church ground housing memorial stones that date to the 16th and 17th century.

There is a tub font which dates to the 11th century. The plans are set to be decided in the next few months.

Why is lead used on church roofs?

JTC Roofing Contractors say lead is flexible and can be stretched over corners and areas for total coverage.

It also expands and contracts depending on the temperature. It is also resistant to corrosion, including weather, pollutions and damaging UV rays.

This also means it is an excellent sealant. Wherever there is a join between two surfaces, lead can provide a great seal.

Lead can also be used as a covering for guttering too, helping make a roof 100 per cent water-tight.

A lead roof can last as much as three times longer than other roofing materials making it cost effective in the long-term.

It is also recyclable forming a huge contribution to creating a sustainable environment and therefore reducing carbon emissions.