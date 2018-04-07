Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The force is well and truly strong in Burton as plans are under way to project a screening of Hollywood blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on the side of one of the town's breweries.

Tickets are now on sale for the outdoor screening of the ninth film of the global sci-fi phenomenon at Marston's Brewery, in Shobnall Road, Burton.

The evening will kick off at around 7pm on Saturday, May 26, with beers on offer from Marston's and the many other breweries of Burton, along with street food and popcorn.

The film will then be shown at around 9.30pm, and will be displayed on the side of Marston's Victorian brewhouse, with seating provided for the audience.

Jo Wyke, the marketing manager for Marston's said: "In its 180-year history, I think this is the first time that Marston's Brewery has been transformed into an outdoor cinema for our festival of craftsmanship, local talent and film.

"The Star Wars screening is also the finale to our nine-month project to run Burton upon Trent's first ever film festival and we are looking forward to showcasing the best of our entries and announcing the winners."

The screening will be part of an outdoor festival - the Beer Town Film Festival 2018, bringing together filmmaking talent, beers and street food.

The festival will bring together young and hopeful film makers from across the area and encourage them to submit their own films in various categories.

Winners will be announced just before the film begins, and the victorious film will be shown.

Tickets for the evening's show are now on sale at £12.50 per person for adults, or £8.50 for students. This price includes a free pint or soft drink and can be ordered online at www.marstonsbrewery.co.uk

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Set between the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Rogue One bridges the gap between the two films that bridged a series across two generations.

After the birth of Darth Vader, the series main antagonist in the previous film all looks lost for the Rebellion. This, combined with the discovery of a super weapon, capable of destroying whole planets – the Death Star.

But, when a crucial weakness to the weapon is discovered buried in the construction plans for the centre, the Rebellion launches a scheme to steal them, thus leading into the events of the following film.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, this epic space opera stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn.