A well-known leather goods and fashion store with more than 100 years of history in Burton has welcomed new owners.

Situated on the corner of the Market Place and High Street, Start & Tremayne has been a familiar name in the town down the decades - and now the business has new owners.

Mother and son Linsey and Sam Hardingham are delighted to follow in the footsteps of the previous owners as custodians of this well-known local brand, which also has outlets at Barton Marina and Mercia Marina, Willington – where the business currently trades as Molly and Co, they say.

To create space for some new ranges, coming soon to all three stores, the new management team have launched a clearance sale in Burton with some items up to 70 per cent off their original price.

Linsey said: “With my more than 30 years retail and business management experience and with Sam bringing a youthful understanding of social media, digital marketing and the internet we are both looking forward to evolving and developing further this popular local retailer.

"Independent retailers are the heartbeat of our town centres, the points of difference and the source of tremendous knowledge and inspiration.

"Their presence and strength go a long way to help define what both visitors and residents think of our town centres.

"Why not come and see what great offers we currently have and show your support for this outstanding local independent retail business.”

Previous owner, Rachel Robinson, who was joint owner of the store with husband Steve Robinson for 13 years, has left the business to spend more time with their growing number of grandchildren.

Steve is an entrepreneur businessman with several interests not least of which are some of the new retailers that have opened at Mercia Marina recently.