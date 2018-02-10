Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre road in Burton is set to be closed for three days while engineers work to fix a gas leak.

Part of Station Street between Guild Street and Worthington Way will close on Sunday morning and is expected to remain closed for three days, re-opening on Wednesday if the repairs go to plan. Diversions will be in place.

The work is being carried out by gas distribution company Cadent, and engineers are working to find the leaking pipe and repair it.

Temporary traffic lights were put up at the junction of Worthington Way and Station Street earlier this week.

The leak is believed to have been caused by wear and tear on the gas pipe over the years.

Businesses including The Dial restaurant, Argos and The Locomotive bar will still have access, as will residents.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "We are advising motorists of a road closure in Station Street, Burton, for approximately three days.

"Station Street will be closed between Guild Street and Worthington Way, while engineers repair a gas leak.

"A diversion route will be in place but access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience but it is very important for safety reasons that we fix this leak. We'll be working to complete the repair as soon as possible. We'll keep people updated."

Drivers wanting to avoid the area are being urged to follow diversions which will take them along Guild Street, onto Horninglow Street, then on to High Street and on to Worthington Way.

The spokesman said the diversion route will be clearly signposted.

A press release on the closure was issued to the Burton Mail at 4.55pm on Friday, February 9, and when contacted at 5.20pm one local businesses said he had not yet been told about the closure.

Paul Lalli, owner of the Locomotive, said: "We're a bit shocked that it's going to be closed. We've not been told about it at all. We think it's a little inconsiderate.

"It shouldn't affect our business too much as most people who come in walk in off the street, but it would have been nice to have been told."