Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a popular Burton perfume store set to close for good after 40 years has spoken of his time at the popular shop and has passed on some pearls of wisdom to future entrepreneurs.

Heaven Scent, based in Cooper's Square shopping centre will close on Saturday, June 9 as owner Stephen Booth opts for a well-earned retirement.

He has also paid tribute to the staff the store has employed over the years, who he said had 'delivered every day' for the business.

(Image: Ben Waldron)

Mr Booth, 66, said one piece of advice he offered to anyone considering setting up their own small business is to passionate and know the industry they are going into.

He said: "Without a very good understanding of the industry and the particular sector of your choice, it would be difficult I would imagine to succeed.

"So some form of apprenticeship is required to form that knowledge, and then energy, enthusiasm and passion are a must.

"An ability to select the right staff, treating them respectfully so that they stay around bringing loyalty in conjunction with their other skills certainly helps.

The store employs nine members of staff, who will be seeking other opportunities when Heaven Scent closes its doors.

Paying tribute to his staff, Mr Booth said: "They deliver each and everyday the same level of professionalism, energy and enthusiasm to everyone who walks through the door.

"We talk about passion and personal, it is not a glib phrase to them, it is the way they deliver. I am in awe of their loyalty, integrity and modesty. They really are Heaven Scent!

"I think we have a great well of energy in all of us, if you can find it and use it is so powerful.

(Image: Ben Waldron)

"We have tried to employ people like this, we have not pleased everyone, but we have really tried to deliver outstanding customer service.

"Anyone can have a dream, an idea but after that it is really down to the quality of the people you employ."

Heaven Scent first opened in 1980 and with the current lease coming to an end, owners have decided to close and retire.

The store has been based at seven different locations, five of which were in Burton and two in Swadlincote, including a 2,000 square foot drugs store and perfumery, which was sold to pharmacy chain Dean and Smedley in 1998.

It moved to Coopers Square in 1993, with John German relocating into the premises the store had been based in, on the corner of New Street and Lichfield Street.

Bosses made the move to the larger in Coopers Square to see an increase in footfall, and took the opportunity to add new top brands such as Clinique and Dior Beaute.

Heaven Scent was founded by Mr Booth and his wife Jennifer. Mr Booth, who was 28 when the store opened, has been very hands-on at the shop, up until the final three years, when he decided to take a step back and put more responsibility on the shoulders of his general manager.

Burton-born Mr Booth explained the decision to close the store was a matter of 'if not now, then when?'

He said: "It is a privilege to be able to choose when to exit, of our own volition, while we are still credible as a business."

Mr Booth, who is still very passionate about the business said that a 'dignified exit' was the aim, so to be able to leave on his own accord.

(Image: Ben Waldron)

He said: "I now know for sure that starting a business, opening a store is so much easier than leaving it behind for a final time."

Mr Booth developed his interest in toiletries and perfumery while he was a sales manager for Beecham's chemist in the late 1970s, before deciding to open a store of his own.

Heaven Scent, as it has always been called, started out in a tiny shop that Mr Booth said was "possibly Burton's smallest shop" in the Market Place in 1980.

He said: "If three or more people were inside, others had to wait outside giving the illusion that something was going on. It always looked packed out."

"Our modest beginnings and the people back then and later will never leave me, why would it?"

Mr Booth says retire will be busy as his wife, three daughters and one granddaughter will keep him occupied.

He also has a large garden to maintain and will be supporting his Burton Albion Football Club, as well as his playing golf.

Reading a book all day and not feeling guilty, is another of life's pleasure he is looking forward to, he said.

(Image: Ben Waldron)

He says he feels lucky to have worked with "too many quality employees to name", having hired between 75 and 100 over the years, however he did single out Ann Cawson and Deanne Causer.

Ann is the general manager and Deanne is the Estée Lauder counter and perfumery manager, both of who have worked at the store for around 20 years, and he considers the pair to be "the heartbeat of Heaven Scent".

Mr Booth said: "Since announcing the intention to close the store at the end of the current lease in June, we have received a number of positive comments through social media praising the company and its professionalism and industry knowledge. This is something I will take with me.

"I would like to offer a sincere thank you to all our extremely loyal customers, we tried our best for you."

The store will honour any outstanding gift vouchers until Thursday, May 31 and currently has a sale on of up to up to 70 per cent top brands.